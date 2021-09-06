Late Orlando Pirates star Leremi 'was in talks' with a Portuguese club - Modabi

The Bafana Bafana star died tragically in 2007, two months after he had crossed the Gauteng floor from the Buccaneers to Mamelodi Sundowns

Former Orlando Pirates midfielder Gerald Modabi has revealed the late Gift Leremi was in discussion with a Portuguese club prior to his death.

2021 marks 14 years since the death of Leremi who died in a car crash aged 22 on September 3, 2007.

The late midfielder was touted as the next big thing to happen to South African football but had his life cut short while he was in the middle of talks over a possible move overseas.

“He would have probably ended up in Europe, maybe in Spain because he loved Spain,” said Modabi as per Phakaaathi.

“I think two weeks prior to his death he was in talks with a team in Portugal, but every time they tried calling him they couldn’t get hold of him. They would end up calling me looking for him. But, he would have definitely ended up being a big international star like Benni McCarthy.”

Leremi died just two months after joining Mamelodi Sundowns from Pirates and was already a full South Africa international.

Modabi remembers his friendship with his late teammate and takes time to recall lighter moments they shared.

This includes an incident when he abandoned Leremi at a fuel station.

“We sang well together, I am not sure if we were good singers or bad singers, but we loved it,” Modabi said.

“We were always in each other’s space even when we were not talking to each other. I remember this day when he broke my car’s clutch and I had to pay R13 000 for it to be fixed.

“So, because he didn’t want to say sorry, I brought him along to go fix the car – he was still not talking to me and on our way back, we stopped at a filling station. He asked me for R30,00 so that he can buy cigarettes because he was a chain smoker.

“I gave him the R30, but he didn’t know that I was buying my revenge with that money. He got into the garage store and I drove away. I left him – and it was in the East Rand.

“I was scared of him because he liked playing rough and he was physical with people and I didn’t like that, even now I don’t like it. But yeah, I miss the singing. We would have probably been forced to release an album together.”