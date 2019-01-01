Late onslaught sees Sporting Kansas City through to CCL semifinals

The last remaining MLS side fought off elimination on Thursday with a pair of late goals sending Peter Vermes' side through to the regional semifinals

will still have one team left in the Concacaf Champions Leauge, with Kansas City fighting off elimination on Thursday night with a 3-0 win over 's Independiente.

Having watched get knocked out by the same side in the last-16, and , the and the all fall short against Mexican opposition in the quarterfinals, Sporting entered Thursday's contest knowing the club offered the last hope for MLS in the regional competition.

And having lost the first leg in Panama 2-1, there was still plenty of work for Peter Vermes and his outfit to do in their home leg if they were to remain in contention for the CCL crown.

A late onslaught proved to be more than enough, however, as SKC rolled to comfortable win to set up a semifinal date with Monterrey.

After a tense opening period Krisztian Nemeth gave the home side the goal it so desperately needed in the 74th minute, firing home from a corner to put SKC ahead in the tie on away goals.

The Kansas City club was far from content with the one goal, however.

A well-worked second, finished off by Roger Espinoza​, soon followed, the midfielder tapping in from close range after being played in by Johnny Russell.

Nemeth added his second of the night and the third for the home side in the 86th, beating his defender to Gerso​'s cross and clipping it into the net.

Sporting joins Mexican trio Monterrey, Santos Laguna and Tigres in the semifinals, hoping to become the first MLS club to claim a CCL crown.

Article continues below

With the brackets already built, leaving no need for a draw, SKC will face off with Monterrey in the semifinals on April 3 and April 10, with the first leg in and the second hosted by Kansas City.

Tigres and Santos Laguna will play on the same dates, with El Volcan hosting the first leg of that tie.

Liga MX's Chivas won the 2018 competition, topping Toronto FC in the finals on penalties.