Lassina Traore grabs five goals and three assists as Ajax demolish VVV-Venlo

The Burkina Faso international delivered a five-star performance as Erik ten Hag’s men decimated the Yellow Black Army

Lassina Traore scored five goals and provided three assists in ’s 13-0 thrashing of VVV-Venlo in Saturday’s Eredivisie game.

The 19-year-old forward was handed his second start this season and sparkled to help Erik ten Hag’s men decimate the Yellow Black Army.

Jurgen Ekkelenkamp ignited the game in the 12th minute when he smashed home his effort past hapless Delano van Crooij after benefitting from Traore’s assist.

The Burkina Faso international then doubled the lead five minutes later and moments after the half-hour mark, he netted his second goal in the encounter.

Dusan Tadic made it four before the half-time break and after the restart, Ajax continued their goal-fest when Traore scored the fifth goal for his side in the 54th minute.

A minute later, he found Anthony with a fine pass and the winger swiftly tucked home his effort to compound the woes of their hosts.

Ekkelenkamp got his second in the 57th minute, Daley Blind also found the back of the net after benefitting from another Traore assist.

In a reciprocal manner, Anthony set up the 19-year-old for his side’s ninth goal before Klaas Jan Huntelaar bagged a brace within two minutes.

Lisandro Martinez increased the lead with another well-taken effort before Traore sealed the commanding display from Ajax with his 87th-minute strike.

Traore featured for the entirety of the game along with goalkeeper Andre Onana, who kept a clean sheet in the encounter.

The 19-year-old centre-forward teamed up with Ajax in January 2019 and has been turning heads since his arrival

The Burkina Faso international started his career from his home country with Rahimo and also played for Ajax Cape Town in before moving to the .

He will hope to continue his impressive form in front of goal when Ajax take on Fortuna Sittard in their next league game.