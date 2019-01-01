Lapses in concentration led to mauling by China - Laos' Sundramoorthy

Laos were handed a 5-0 thrashing by China in their first AFC U-23 Championship qualifiers match on Friday.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

Speaking in the post-match press conference following his side's 5-0 thrashing by in their 2020 AFC U-23 Championship Group J qualifiers match, Laos boss V. Sundramoorthy chalked the heavy defeat down to their opponents' superiority, as well as his charges' loss of focus towards the end of each half.

"We were up against a strong team who were well-prepared and physically better. They threatened us whenever they crossed the ball into the box. My boys need more games under their belt.

"The game doesn't end until the referee blows the final whistle. My boys need to learn that trailing by 1-0 is still okay as anything can happen in the second half. But when they switched off and conceded the third goal, the game was over," said the Singaporean trainer.

Their next group match will be against hosts Malaysia, on Sunday.

