Laporta: Real Madrid has a very hidden agenda in the Negreira case

Juan Laporta, recently elected president of Barcelona, has criticised Real Madrid’s stance on the infamous ‘Negreira’ case, stating that relations between the two clubs have been severely damaged.

Around three years ago, it was revealed that Barcelona had paid €8.4 million to José María Negreira, the former vice-chairman of the Referees’ Committee, via his private company – a story first broken by Cadena Ser Catalunya radio – and the case is still pending in the courts.

Laporta said in comments published by the newspaper “Marca” on Thursday: “We were condemned even before we were tried in the Negreira case, and in everything we do, there is always a reaction. We are used to that. We are Catalans, and we are used to that. We are Barcelona, and we are used to that.”

He continued: “What’s more, we are successful, and that is why we are used to people reacting in this way. People in general, and especially those who want to keep Barcelona under their control, subjugated… They have tried to erase part of Barcelona’s glorious history; those who want to harm us will not rest.”

On his relationship with Florentino Pérez and Real Madrid, he explained: “My relationship with the Real Madrid president is based on mutual respect. We were involved in the Super League, where our interests aligned. At that time, our communication was stronger.”

He added: “But that communication broke down after they became involved in the Negreira case. They give me all sorts of explanations that I don’t understand, but I felt it was my duty to stick with the Super League project because I wanted to achieve certain things for Barcelona.”

Laporta continued: “But I see this as making matters worse; every time the judge tries to dismiss the case (Negreira), they present conclusive evidence, which is a statement on the radio or in the media, evidence that always ends up being worthless.”

He concluded: “There is a very hidden agenda behind this. They want to drag this process out to justify what their TV channel is saying, which claims that the judges are biased in favour of Barcelona. This has led to a deterioration in institutional relations. As for personal relations, there is mutual respect, but the relationship between the two clubs has been severely damaged.”

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