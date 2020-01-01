Landi hopes Covid-19 doesn't affect Ashanti Gold in Caf Confederation Cup

The Miners trainer is looking forward to their adventure in the continental championship next season

boss Roberto Landi is pumped up for their campaign in the Caf Confederation Cup next season.

The Obuasi-based side is set to compete in the continental inter-club championship for the second year running, after receiving the nod for the 2020-21 event following the cancellation of the football season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ordinarily, the winners of the Ghana represents the nation in the Confederation Cup but the premature termination of the domestic cup competition and the Premier League left the Ghana Football Association (GFA) with a choice to find representatives in the boardroom.

"I am waiting for the borders of Ghana to be opened so I can return but I have been in touch with my players and other technical team members and hope they are training as I have scheduled for them," Landi, who is caught up in his home country due to travel restrictions because of Covid-19, told Oyerepa FM.

"We want to do better than what AshGold did last time in the Confederations Cup.

"We will do our best but hope Covid-19 does not affect us.

"I wish I was in Ghana to monitor their training. We will add new players especially those who will give revenue to the club."

In the 2019-20 Confederation Cup, AshGold were eliminated by Moroccan fold RS Berkane in the first round.

“One thing a lot of people don’t know is I was with the team the last time we went to Africa," AshGold chief executive officer (CEO) Emmanuel Frimpong, who recently replaced Frederick Acheampong at the helm of affairs, told Citisports.

“I was working under Frederick Acheampong so I know what did not go as planned.

“I feel like we have learnt from our mistakes and we know what to do and what not to do.

“We have signed a couple of new players that will help us get to the level we aspire and we also have a new coach coming in."

The Ghana football season was first brought to a halt in March and after failing to convince the Government of Ghana for a return under strict safety protocols, the GFA permanently cancelled the season on June 30.