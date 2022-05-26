Lamptey buzzing to go with Brighton & Hove Albion after long-term hamstring injury

The youngster has cast his focus on the next season after also contemplating his international future

Ghana prospect and England U21 fullback Tariq Lamptey has set his focus on the 2022/23 season with Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League.

Lamptey, who was asked to be omitted from England’s squad as he considers Ghana's approach, started in 16 league games in the just concluded season after a return from a long-term hamstring injury and has set his sights on the new campaign that will begin in August.

"I’m feeling really good – I feel like I’m back and even better than before," Lamptey told the club’s website. "I’m looking to kick on next season and to keep improving.

"As a player, you always have to try and better yourself. My injury is in the past now and I’m just buzzing to be back on the pitch.

"I think I’ve played 30 games this season in total, which is excellent, and, like I said, I just need to kick on now next season."

Brighton showed resilience, especially after a 12-winless game run in the autumn, which was followed by six successive Premier League defeats in the spring, and despite those setbacks, they ended the season sitting ninth.

"We’re a close group and we all try to play for each other, so when it’s tough, we dig in and we stick together," he added. "We’ve gone through the tough moments and what we’ve worked on with the gaffer and the coaches on the training pitch, it’s obviously shown in the games.

"We trust in each other. We work hard on the training pitch and try to implement what the gaffer and coaches say to us. We always know we can get a result, it’s just about things going our way. We’ve played some fantastic football all season and I’m happy that we’re getting the points that we deserve."

"To pick up the record points tally for the club is amazing and we need to kick on now," he added. "It’s been a good season, but we’ve got to keep pushing for more."

Eyes will be on Brighton in the next campaign to see whether they can enjoy a far better outing than they had in 2021/22.