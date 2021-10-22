Lamptey: Brighton and Hove Albion manager Potter commends defender ahead of Manchester City showdown

The Seagulls boss is happy to see the defender back in action ahead of Saturday’s big encounter with The Citizens

Brighton and Hove Albion boss Graham Potter has praised Tariq Lamptey’s return to first-team action ahead of Saturday’s Premier League meeting with Manchester City.

Out of top-flight action since December due to injury, the Ghana target completed his return to action with a second-half appearance as the Seagulls held Norwich City to a 0-0 draw in a matchday 8 fixture last Saturday.

He is now in line for his first league start of the season when Brighton go searching for their fifth win of the season against the Citizens.

"Tariq [Lamptey] responded really well [from his appearance against Norwich]. He was excited to be on the pitch, he enjoyed it,” Potter said at the pre-match press conference ahead of Saturday's big match, as reported by his club’s official website.

“He's got a lot of work to do, we just need to keep helping him get back to the Tariq Lamptey we all know."

Before taking to Premier League football on his injury return, Lamptey made his return with 45 minutes of action in a 2-0 win over Swansea City in the League Cup.

In all, he has two appearances to his name so far this term.

“It was very challenging, but we have good physios and the other players, members of staff and everyone around the club have been amazing. They helped me stay positive,” the right-back told his club’s official website.

“It was great to be back on Saturday but now I just have to make sure I keep training well and when I get my chance I will try and take it. I am just looking forward to playing more games.”

Lamptey was in great form for Brighton last season before suffering the season-ending injury in December.

The England-born defender had made 11 league appearances for the club, scoring once and providing three assists.

His fine form has reportedly attracted the interest of bigger clubs including Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, Atletico Madrid, and Bayern Munich.

At international level, the England U21 star also did enough to catch the attention of the Ghana Football Association, who moved quickly to offer him a possible senior future with the Black Stars, whom he remains eligible to play for, owing to being born to Ghana parents.