Lampard's young Chelsea only need one or two signings to hit the next level – Poyet

Having to focus on youth has turned out far better than many thought for the Blues, with the former midfielder feeling only minor tweaks are required

Frank Lampard's young squad only need one or two 'specific' signings to take them to the next level, according to former Blues midfielder Gus Poyet.

A two-window transfer embargo has seen the Blues turn to their vast pool of youth products, with Tammy Abraham, Mason Mount and Fikayo Tomori, in particular, catching the eye as academy graduates strive to prove their worth in the Premier League.

Abraham currently tops the charts for goals scored this season, level with 's Sergio Aguero, while Mount's performances and the recent return of exciting winger Callum Hudson-Odoi have gone some way to easing the burden of losing Eden Hazard to .

A heavy 4-0 loss to in their first league match of the season initially looked like cause for concern, but Lampard has overseen an upturn in results since then, playing some attractive football in the process.

In light of how things have played out, Poyet believes only minor tweaks are required to get the club challenging for top honours once again.

“I think Chelsea's start has been very strong,” the Uruguayan told Goal. “Lampard knew the club inside out and he knew the youngsters from his time at Derby, either from having them on loan or playing against them. It gave him extra experience going into the job.

“If an outsider arrived in the summer they might have thought 'there are too many youngsters', but Lampard knew what he was getting in to. Even after taking a big hit in losing to Man Utd, he stayed calm, he kept playing them.

“He knew that the team was going to get better, but I'm also sure he knows what he is still missing. In the next few transfer windows, he'll know exactly who he needs to buy. It won't be five players, it'll be something very specific.

“That's what the club needs to aim for. When clubs go into the transfer market and buy too many – look at what's being said about Man Utd – then there is something really wrong. If you need to buy five players, something is wrong.

“When you're able to just make one or two changes then you can get exactly what you're missing. knew what they were going to get [with Virgil van Dijk]. If you don't do it like that it's a nightmare because you keep changing. What I see at Chelsea now, I like.”

Big-money signings have become almost synonymous with owner Roman Abramovich's legacy at the club, but that approach has often drawn criticism for failing to make use of players produced by what people are now seeing is a successful youth academy.

Poyet, however, feels that Lampard has been key not only to making sure the youngsters flourish, but also in ensuring fans stay on board as the club attempt to navigate a tricky transitional period.

“It was always difficult for young kids to come through,” Poyet admitted. “As soon as you did, Chelsea would buy a better player and that stops your growth.

“But now, Frank, Jody Morris and Petr Cech give the supporters a feeling that 'this is Chelsea'. You don't always need to have an ex-player as a manager but it's important for this current team. The transfer ban has led to a change of identity – that's never happened before.

“It wouldn't be as easy to explain this change to the fans without the core of ex-players around. They listen to their manager. The fans wouldn't listen to anyone from the outside, they'd think they were making excuses.

“It was a great decision from the board to bring Frank back – especially with Jody Morris for company. I like to see this new Chelsea in the process of getting better with a young and energetic team. It's different from what we're used to.”

Things may be different, but there is little doubt in Poyet's mind that the Blues are heading in the right direction in trying circumstances. Indeed, despite the transfer ban, he believes his former club should be targeting football again next season.

“I thought they should aim for the top six at the start of the season,” he said. “Looking at the league now, they should aim for the top four. I have no doubts about that.”