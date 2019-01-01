Lampard: Sky's the limit for Chelsea wonderkid Mount

The Derby manager is a big fan of the England youngster, who hopes he can go back to his parent club and make it to the very top of the game

legend Frank Lampard is adamant Mason Mount has a bright future ahead of him and believes the sky’s the limit for the young midfielder.

The 20-year-old is regarded as one of the biggest prospects to come through the Chelsea academy in recent years and excelled on loan at Eredivisie side Vitesse last term.

He was sent out on loan to this season to continue his development under Lampard’s guidance and has been in impressive form once more.

Mount’s fine performances even earned him a call-up to the squad back in October 2018 and it seems likely he will return to Stamford Bridge come the end of the season, with Chelsea’s transfer ban potentially increasing his chances of getting regular first-team action.

The youngster is currently sidelined due to injury, keeping him out of contention for Gareth Southgate's Three Lions squad for the March internationals, yet Lampard has nothing but praise for the midfielder.

“Firstly, he has the potential to be a top player, and I mean that," Lampard told Goal . "He broke into the England squad which I thought was a great achievement after playing for us. I think he can go as far as he wants. I have seen a progression in him now.

“He has played two-thirds of a season now in the Championship, which is full throttle and very taxing on a young midfielder to be the creator that he is. Also the amount of work he does off the ball for us, which I think goes unnoticed, he has been fantastic in doing that for us.

"He is a player who really wants to learn and be at the top. It is as important as the talent itself. He works fantastically hard. He is a good team-mate and he has the talent to go to the top. He has been a pleasure to work with.

"His choices have been really good. He was very successful in the Chelsea academy and youth team, as a team and for him as an individual. He took a leap to go abroad. That in itself, in terms of his personality, says a lot and he performed brilliantly there in terms of goals and assists.

"He has come to the Championship and performed very well here as well. So I think everyone’s pathway is different. We know that at Chelsea it is quite difficult to get into their first team at 17, 18 or 19 years of age, but he hasn’t sat still. He has actually gone out and played and played a lot of games.

"I would be delighted for him [to play for Chelsea]. I know what a great lad he is as well. He works so hard, and he has a good mentality. If anyone deserves it, it will be Mason, and I would be absolutely delighted for him to get in that team."

Mount was among the first of a number of English youngsters to make the move abroad at a young age - albeit temporarily - with the likes of Jadon Sancho, Reiss Nelson and Emile Smith Rowe all having headed to the this term.

Lampard believes leaving the English game could have a positive impact on a youngster’s career, but is also quick to stress there is no guaranteed path to success that suits everyone.

"It depends on the individual," he added. "Fair play to the ones who do decide that. If they feel it is going to enhance their career for whatever reason. I think it can be a different choice for many reasons.

"I think for some that it can be good to stay with their parent club. For some, it might be better to go out on loan in the UK, for some it is somewhere else. It will always come down to how dedicated and talented the player is, without a doubt.

"Choosing the right pathway is an important element of it but the ones who rise to the top, no matter the pathway, are generally the ones who have the right mentality and attitude."

Lampard was speaking on behalf of his role as Nano M ambassador, who seek to promote well-being and healthcare in professional sport.