Everton boss Frank Lampard was able to laugh off Richarlison's showboating during Saturday's victory over Manchester United, but admitted that at the time he was not impressed with the Brazilian's antics.

The Toffees picked up three much-needed points with a 1-0 win at Goodison Park, with Anthony Gordon scoring the only goal of the game in the first half with a deflected effort.

But Richarlison caught the eye with an elaborate piece of trickery that had his manager's heart in his mouth.

"I was ready to go all old school on him and tell him off!"



What has been said?

"I was ready to go all old school on him and tell him off for that," Lampard laughed after the game to BT Sport.

"I’m not going to, the fans love him because he gives everything, five little keepy-uppy headers, not for me if he gives it away after that but he had a good day."

'We've won more than Burnley!'

Lampard also found time to respond to Burnley boss Sean Dyche, who told his players the Toffees did not know how to win games as a motivational gambit during their 3-2 win midweek.

"It's a big deal, we've had clean sheets here. We're not easy to break down here, and there are moments in games where you have to defend and be tight and compact," he added during the post-match press conference.

"We knew that'd be how the second half went. It was our third game in a week, we knew the energy levels were going to drop so we had to close the distances.

"And we do know how to win games! Sean didn't mean it in that way - I've spoken to him since. We've won more games than them this year!

"But I understand the sentiment, we've been losing games away from home and he had to motivate his team. I'd say similar things behind the scenes."

Everton remain in 17th place after Saturday's triumph, four points clear of Burnley and the final relegation spot ahead of the Clarets' visit to Norwich City.

