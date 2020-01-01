Lampard not to blame for Chelsea's Champions League fate hanging by a thread

The 2019-20 campaign was always going to be a challenging one for the Blues' coach and he deserves praise rather than criticism

Amidst the uncertainty surrounding 's final Premier League match of the season, it is easy to forget at times that Frank Lampard has been coaching with one hand tied behind his back.

The Blues have been in the top four since mid-October but could drop out on matchday 38 if they fail to get the point they need against a tough side at Stamford Bridge.

The fact they've been in and around the spots all season has seen some forget that the Blues were tipped to achieve little in Lampard's first campaign in the Chelsea dugout, with the former midfielder having had to deal with both a transfer ban and losing last season's top goalscorer Eden Hazard.

With that in mind, the club have performed admirably under the Englishman's guidance.

Promoting academy players in lieu of being able to make signings has worked out wonderfully, as the likes of Mason Mount, Tammy Abraham, Fikayo Tomori and Reece James have all successfully coped with the jump from Championship football – not unlike their manager.

A slump in form after the turn of the year saw Lampard search for a striker – even on a short-term deal – to help raise the level for the final months of the campaign. But while the transfer embargo had been lifted, the boss did not get his wish.

The signings of Hakim Ziyech from and Timo Werner from have given Chelsea fans plenty to look forward to but their arrival at the club means little for the matches remaining in the 2019-20 season.

Christian Pulisic's form has gone some way to softening the blow of losing Hazard, as the American has racked up 10 goals and 10 assists in all competitions - numbers that exceeded anything the forward achieved during his time with .

Ross Barkley and Mateo Kovacic have also looked sharp under Lampard's guidance – good news given the fact that N'Golo Kante has struggled with persistent injury issues across the season.

Likewise, Billy Gilmour's emergence from the academy has helped in times of crisis and the young Scot characterises Lampard's belief in youth in a season where a record eight debuts were given to players from the Cobham academy.

In that sense, the Blues icon has helped reunite a fanbase that had become divided during Maurizio Sarri's time at Stamford Bridge - the Italian having seemingly been on the brink of a fan mutiny as he misjudged the club's culture.

The 42-year-old has navigated the obstacles in his way with all of the professionalism of a manager far beyond his years but the next 10 days, for fans at least, will determine whether the season as a whole has been a success or a failure.

Lampard, however, asserts that the work going on behind the scenes at the club will mean that even if the Blues blow a Champions League spot and lose the final it will not represent a disaster.

“I don't feel like it will absolutely depend on what happens in the next 10 days because I feel like some things are slightly out of control when it comes down to one game,” he told reporters ahead of kick-off.

“How we look forward to next year and how we look forward to how the [transfer] window may be for us... I hope there will be really positive things for us to come.

“All I have done is work to get us in this position now. Let's hope we do get the right results in the next 10 days. If we do, then I will certainly be very happy because I know I have given everything I can to this job this year.”

Chelsea's abysmal defensive record of 54 league goals conceded is partly down to his coaching, as gung-ho creative freedom has led to a host of vulnerabilities. Liverpool's 5-3 win in the penultimate league match of the season offers a snapshot of what's going wrong.

There's a susceptibility to counter-attacks and a lack of aerial ability to defend both open play crosses and set-pieces, while goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga represents another big weakness.

Olivier Giroud, meanwhile, has become a key player for the Blues in the latter half of the season and it's fair to say he could have been introduced sooner as Tammy Abraham's goalscoring run ran out of steam.

Still, the employment of Lampard by Blues director Marina Granovskaia must come with the understanding that he is growing into the role.

In recent weeks, the former boss has been showing more of his personality in the media after feeling his way around the job in his earlier months - the perfect example being his sweary touchline rant at Jurgen Klopp and the Liverpool coaching staff.

Article continues below

That incident was uncomfortable watching for some but sections of the Blues' support though it showed the sort of competitive spirit needed to overcome the champions in future meetings.

We know Lampard wants more, just like the fans do, but the challenges have made this a uniquely humbling season for Chelsea and this was always a rebuilding job.

These 10 days shouldn't define Lampard as he has taken the Blues from the brink of a crisis to the potential for a glorious finish. For now, he rebuilds. In the future, Chelsea will want to be the best once again.