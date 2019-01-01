Lampard equals 30-year away win record after impressive Chelsea win at Watford

A win at Vicarage Road sees the Blues move into third place in the table, as their away form continues to impress

manager Frank Lampard has continued a stellar start to his first season at the helm of the club to equal a record set 30 years ago.

Chelsea overcame 2-1 on Saturday thanks to goals by Tammy Abraham and Christian Pulisic to secure their seventh consecutive away win, equalling the record set by Bobby Campbell’s team in 1989.

A controversial penalty awarded for a foul on Gerard Deulofeu by VAR, and converted by the same player, led to a tense final fifteen minutes but the London club saw the game out, moving ahead of Leicester, who play on Sunday, into third place.

The win opens up a six point gap between Chelsea and in fifth as the top four look to pull away from the rest of the league.

The scorers, along with the result, are part of a trend away from home for Lampard’s men.

Abraham has now scored seven goals in six away games this year, the 22-year-old’s first as a regular starter in the Premier League.

Only Kevin Phillips for Sunderland and ’s Edin Dzeko and Sergio Aguero have scored more in their first six away fixtures of a season in the Premier League. All three men tallied eight in those matches.

Pulisic’s goal was his fourth this season, to go along with five assists, with all but one of the assists, and all the goals coming away from Stamford Bridge.

Abraham’s goal followed a sumptuous through ball from Jorginho, the international’s second assist this season. He failed to register a single assist under Maurizio Sarri last campaign.

Article continues below

7 - Frank Lampard is only the second manager in @ChelseaFC's history to win seven consecutive away games in all competitions, after Bobby Campbell (February-April 1989). Icon. #WATCHE pic.twitter.com/wQb3qmgFej — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 2, 2019

Chelsea have two games at Stamford Bridge to come in the next seven days. Firstly they face in the in midweek, having defeated them 1-0 away in Amsterdam in the reverse fixture.

After that they face Crystal Palace in the league, and will be without Jorginho for that game as he picked up his fifth booking of the year, earning a one-match suspension.

The next away match for Lampard’s men sees them make the daunting trip to the Etihad Stadium to take on Premier League champions Manchester City.