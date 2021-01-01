‘Lampard was a winner but he’s not a player anymore’ – Chelsea boss sees credentials questioned by Cascarino

The former Blues frontman believes too many tweaks have been made to plans at Stamford Bridge in what has been an inconsistent season

Frank Lampard has seen his managerial credentials questioned by Tony Cascarino, with the legend warned that being a winner as a player is no guarantee of success as a coach.

A Blues icon is finding that out the hard way in his second season filling the hot-seat at Stamford Bridge.

A calculated gamble was taken on him when returning to west London in 2019, with just one year spent on the touchline at Championship side Derby.

Lampard was eased into a top job, as Chelsea put faith in youth during a transfer embargo, but any shackles have been shaken off in the current campaign.

Roman Abramovich has bankrolled another elaborate spending spree, but is still waiting on big-money additions to offer a return on that investment.

Inconsistency has continued to hold Chelsea back, leading to questions being asked of Lampard’s future.

He has offered a spiky response to those rumours, while vowing not to walk away from any challenge, but Cascarino believes too much tinkering is taking place in west London.

The former Blues striker has told talkSPORT of a man who captured Premier League and crowns with Chelsea as a player: “He was a winner as a football player. He won everything. But he’s not a football player anymore, he’s a manager.

“A manager of a group of players, a squad of players that he has to get the best out of.

“The goalkeeper should have been changed… that was probably the right decision as Kepa was playing really poorly.

“The whole back four has changed – numerous centre-halves have played at Chelsea. There’s been changes in midfield. There’s been changes up front.

“If all you’ve got is changes, then that’s not great management. Great management is finding formations and personnel to get results in a particular game.”

While Chelsea have slipped to eighth place in the Premier League, 11 points adrift of leaders , there is still plenty for them to play for in 2021.

Lampard will be aware of that, with a fourth-round clash with Luton set to be taken in on Sunday while a heavyweight clash with La Liga table-toppers Atletico Madrid is fast approaching in the last 16 of the Champions League.