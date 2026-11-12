Luis de la Fuente fumes over 'lying' reports regarding Lamine Yamal's special treatment for Spain

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Spain manager Luis de la Fuente has fiercely defended Lamine Yamal after the Barcelona star was accused of receiving preferential treatment for a delayed arrival at the national team camp. The coach slammed the "lies" surrounding the teenager's absence from the upcoming clash against Czechia due to a knee issue.

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De la Fuente defends delayed Yamal arrival

De la Fuente has strongly rejected claims that Yamal is receiving special treatment. The Barcelona forward was granted permission to join the national team training camp later than his team-mates.

Yamal did not travel with the squad for Spain's Nations League fixture against Czechia on Thursday. The teenager is currently managing inflammation in his right knee. He first reported the discomfort following Barcelona's 2-1 victory over Atletico Madrid. Spain medical staff assessed the issue and opted to keep him at his club for initial treatment.

Spain boss slams media fabrication and lies

De la Fuente expressed his deep frustration with the media coverage surrounding Yamal's delayed arrival. The manager was visibly upset by suggestions that the young star enjoys a privileged status within the squad.

"What hurts me most is the lying, the lack of rigour, the absence of truthfulness and the fabrication," De la Fuente stated, as quoted by ESPN. "That is why I've shared more than I perhaps should have, but it is the only way for people to know the truth."

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He made it clear that he will not tolerate false reports about his squad harmony, saying: "I can't stand people who try to deceive you and lie," he added.

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Next matches CZE UEFA Nations League A 14:45 ESP

Medical caution prioritised for Barcelona teenager

The decision to delay Yamal's arrival was purely medical, aimed at avoiding unnecessary travel. De la Fuente emphasised that standard protocol was followed.

"Our medical staff assessed him, and I decided that, to avoid the trip, it would be better for him to stay home for treatment with his club," he explained. "Lamine doesn't have any special privileges. We would have done this for any other player."

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Yamal is not the only player arriving late to the camp. Real Sociedad forward Mikel Oyarzabal was also delayed while recovering from illness in San Sebastian.

Yamal targeted for upcoming England clash

De la Fuente has maintained close contact with Yamal throughout the week. The manager confirmed that the winger's recovery is progressing well. Spain currently sit top of their Nations League group with 12 points and have already secured a quarter-final spot. England trail in second place with nine points, making Sunday's encounter a crucial battle for top spot.