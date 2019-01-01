Lallana tells Liverpool doubters he 'couldn’t be less interested what others are doing or saying'

The England international midfielder has seen questions asked of the Reds' Premier League title credentials but is choosing to ignore such comments

Adam Lallana says he “couldn’t be less interested what others are doing or saying” as questions begin to be asked of Liverpool’s title credentials.

The Reds have spent much of the 2018-19 campaign being showered with praise, with Jurgen Klopp’s side surging to the top of the Premier League table.

Just one defeat has been suffered by the Merseyside outfit through 25 fixtures and they remain out in front at the summit.

Their advantage over the chasing pack has, however, been cut to just three points on the back of successive 1-1 draws against Leicester and West Ham.

Liverpool’s nerve and focus is now being questioned, with it suggested that a club without a title success in 29 years are starting to feel the pressure.

Jurgen Klopp has been quick to try and calm such fears, while various players within the Anfield camp have echoed the words of their boss.

Andy Robertson has urged everyone to “relax”, while James Milner wants the Reds to enjoy being part of an exciting title tussle.

Lallana will be heeding the advice of those around him, rather than anybody on the outside trying to stir up trouble.

The England international said in a post on his official Instagram account: “Couldn’t be less interested what others are doing or saying at the moment... we’ll focus on ourselves.

“Always at our best when on the front foot - players and supporters - so roll on Saturday and a bouncing, fizzing Anfield.”

Liverpool will be back on home soil this weekend when they play host to Bournemouth.

They may find themselves sat second in the Premier League by the time they take to the field in that contest, however, with Manchester City having the opportunity to knock the Reds off top spot on Wednesday.

The reigning champions boast a better goal difference than Klopp’s side so will take over at the summit if they are able to overcome Everton at Goodison Park.