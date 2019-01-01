Lago Junior equals Oscar Plano's unwanted LaLiga record as Deportivo Alaves beat Real Mallorca

The 28-year-old has written his name in the wrong side of Spanish topflight’s history book as the Vermilion's continued their poor run on Sunday

Lago Junior got an undesirable LaLiga record as Real Mallorca’s struggles continued following their 2-0 defeat to Deportivo .

With the game heading for a stalemate at Mendizorrotza, Junior tripped Tomas Pina in his goal area, and VAR replays confirmed that it was a penalty.

2 - Since LaLiga 2009-10, Lago Junior is the second LaLiga forward to concede two penaltis in a single season after Óscar Plano (two in 2018/19). New. pic.twitter.com/xZmZGOe8pk — OptaJose (@OptaJose) September 29, 2019

In the process, the Ivorian equalled Oscar Plano’s feat of being the second forward to concede two penalties in a single season.

Lucas Perez converted the ensuing kick after sending goalkeeper Manolo Reina the wrong way in the 76th minute.

A disorganised Mallorca backline ensured that Joselu sealed victory four minutes to fulltime after getting a pass from Oliver Burke.

Lucas Perez & Joselu strike to lift Alaves! 💙



📺 Highlights #AlavesRCDMallorca pic.twitter.com/WP2rTV0PHO — LaLiga (@LaLigaEN) September 29, 2019

Junior and ’s Iddrisu Baba were replaced in the 77th minute by Aridai Cabrera and Abdon respectively, while Baba Rahman was not listed by manager Vicente Moreno.

Mubarak Wakaso was on parade from start to finish despite getting cautioned by referee Carlos Grande in the 27th minute.

Mallorca are 19th in ’s elite division with four points having secured just a win in seven fixtures this season. They welcome to Estadi de Son Moix, Palma in their next tie on October 6.