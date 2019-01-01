Lacazette insists Arsenal squad definitely still support Emery

The 28-year-old has called for cool heads around the Emirates Stadium as the Gunners try to extricate themselves from their poor recent form

striker Alexandre Lacazette says under-pressure manager Unai Emery retains the full backing of the squad.

Emery has come under fire in recent weeks for a series of poor results, with critics suggesting that he lacks a cohesive game plan, while his handling of players has also come under scrutiny after erstwhile captain Granit Xhaka reacted angrily to being substituted in a recent 2-2 draw with .

Lacazette, though, says that there is no question of the former and boss having lost the dressing room.

“The group definitely supports the coach and I'm sure the club does as well,” he told the club’s official website. “We're working together every day on a constant basis to pick up the slack. We're a very tight group and we're doing everything we can to improve.”

The international, meanwhile, has called for cool heads as the club negotiates these tricky times.

“Obviously we're not at the top of our game at the moment, but we remain leaders in the , we're still in the running in the championship,” he said. “I think now we just need to work on keeping things calm and moving forward with that.”

Lacazette is not on international duty this week, having been overlooked by France – a fact that has astonished Thierry Henry.

Speaking to Goal, the country’s record marksman said: “Didier Deschamps is the boss of the national team so I don’t know why he [Lacazette] hasn’t been called.

“All I can tell you is what I see, like I’ve been doing for a little while, for and Arsenal. He’s a goalscorer but competition is massive in France to play up front.”

The 28-year-old Lyon academy product has played nine times for Arsenal during the 2019-20 season and has scored two goals while laying on another.

During his time with the Gunners, Lacazette has 29 Premier League goals in 74 appearances – a significantly weaker rate to the one he enjoyed at Lyon, where he netted 100 goals in France’s top flight in 203 outings.

Next up for Arsenal is a home match against , which is followed by a Europa League encounter with , also at the Emirates Stadium.