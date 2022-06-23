La Liga Opening Day: Mouthwatering African showdowns to watch

Following the release of the Spanish elite division fixtures, African stars have learnt their fate for week one of the new season

Gabon international Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will get his 2022-23 La Liga season underway on the weekend of August 13-14 with Barcelona welcoming Rayo Vallecano to Camp Nou.

After losing the Spanish top-flight diadem to bitter rivals Real Madrid last term, the Blaugrana would be hoping to commence the new term on a commanding note.

Nevertheless, they must be at their best to see off Andoni Iraola’s Red Sashes who have three Africans in their squad namely: Cape Verde’s Bebe, Mamadou Sylla (Senegal) and his compatriot Pather Ciss.

Elsewhere, newly-promoted Girona will visit Valencia at the Mestalla Stadium.

Parading Malian midfielder Ibrahima Kebe in their squad, the White and Reds will be aiming to pick up all points at stake against Gennaro Gattuso’s men who boast Guinea international Mouctar Diakhaby in their ranks.

A mouth-watering clash between Real Valladolid and Villareal at Jose Zorrilla will see Saidy Janko (Gambia), Jawad El Yamiq (Morocco), and Anuar Tuhami (Morocco) square up against Cote d’Ivoire international Serge Aurier, Nigeria’s Samuel Chukwueze, Senegal’s Boulaye Dia, and Algeria super star Aissa Mandi.

At the Coliseum Alfonso Perez, Djene's Getafe will begin their season against Atletico Madrid.

After a disappointing 2021-22 campaign, anything short of a bright start for Quique Sanchez Flores' Deep Blue Ones could send a wrong signal to fans of the Leganes-based side.

For the visiting Mattress Makers, manager Diego Simeone will be counting on the services of Reinildo Mandava (Mozambique) and Geoffrey Kondogbia (Central African Republic) to get the job done.

Sadiq Umar helped Almeria secure promotion to the Spanish elite division after finishing as Segunda division winners, albeit, a tough fixture awaits them in Real Madrid.

Should the Nigeria international be at his element, La Union may scare away Los Blancos inside Estadio de los Juegos Mediterraneos.

Sevilla have a clash with Osasuna to prepare for, and Morocco internationals Bono, Munir, and Youssef En-Nesyri would relish the prospect of facing Angola international Jonas Ramalho at Estadio El Sadar.

Oussama Idrissi (Morocco) and Carlos Akapo (Equatorial Guinea) are expected to play key roles when Cadiz host Real Sociedad in Week 1.

Lastly, the duo of Paul Akouokou (Cote d’Ivoire) and Youssouf Badji (Senegal) are expected to feature when Real Betis try Elche for size.