Kylian Mbappe gifts record-breaking PSG shirt to Ignatius Ganago two weeks after the death of Nantes striker's daughter

Ritabrata Banerjee
|
Kylian Mbappe PSG vs Nantes Ignatius Ganago 2023Getty/Twitter-EspoirsduFoot
Kylian Mbappe was seen gifting his record-breaking jersey to Nantes's Ignatius Ganago two weeks after the striker's daughter passed away.

  • Mbappe's heartwarming gesture
  • Gifted jersey to Nantes forward Ignatius Ganago
  • Ganago's daughter passed away

WHAT HAPPENED? Mbappe became Paris Saint-Germain's all-time highest scorer as he netted his 201st goal in the club's 4-2 win over Nantes on Saturday. In a heartwarming gesture after the game, the French international was seen gifting his jersey to opposition forward Ignatius Ganago, two weeks after his daughter died.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ganago's five-year-old daughter Chloe tragically passed away last month after suffering from an illness.

WHAT NEXT FOR PSG? The reigning Ligue 1 champions will next face Bayern Munich in the second leg of their Champions League round of 16 clash on Wednesday.