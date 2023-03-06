Kylian Mbappe was seen gifting his record-breaking jersey to Nantes's Ignatius Ganago two weeks after the striker's daughter passed away.

Mbappe's heartwarming gesture

Gifted jersey to Nantes forward Ignatius Ganago

Ganago's daughter passed away

WHAT HAPPENED? Mbappe became Paris Saint-Germain's all-time highest scorer as he netted his 201st goal in the club's 4-2 win over Nantes on Saturday. In a heartwarming gesture after the game, the French international was seen gifting his jersey to opposition forward Ignatius Ganago, two weeks after his daughter died.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ganago's five-year-old daughter Chloe tragically passed away last month after suffering from an illness.

WHAT NEXT FOR PSG? The reigning Ligue 1 champions will next face Bayern Munich in the second leg of their Champions League round of 16 clash on Wednesday.