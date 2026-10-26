Century King! Mbappe hits 100 Real Madrid goals with deadly double to sink Barcelona

Kylian Mbappe reached a historic milestone by scoring his 100th goal for Real Madrid during a match-winning performance against Barcelona. The French forward insisted that squad unity mattered more than his personal benchmark.
Mbappe hits century milestone in 116th appearance
Kylian Mbappe etched his name further into Real Madrid history by scoring both goals in a 2-1 victory over Barcelona at the Camp Nou. The French striker reached 100 goals for Los Blancos in just his 116th appearance for the club.
His century of goals includes 67 in La Liga, 25 in the Champions League, 4 in the Copa del Rey, 2 in the Club World Cup, 1 in the UEFA Super Cup, and 1 in the Spanish Super Cup.
Mbappe opened the scoring via a deflected thigh effort before turning in Eduardo Camavinga's late assist.
Striker puts team victory above personal benchmark
Despite reaching three figures in record time, Mbappe remained completely focused on collective achievement post-match. "I'm very happy, everyone knows I like to score goals and help the team with that," Mbappe stated.
"But I think today this is just a detail, because the most important thing is the team’s victory and how we win as a group."
"This victory will give the group a lot of confidence and there will be many more goals, so it’s not that important," he added.
Frenchman calls for absolute team unity in title pursuit
Reflecting on the demands of playing for Real Madrid, Mbappe urged his team-mates to maintain their high standards. "We knew we had to play like men, but also as a team," Mbappe emphasized.
"If we want to achieve things this year, we have to do them as a group... when you see the players we have here, anyone who says there isn't quality is a liar."
"In the end, winning and still being in the title race is very important for us," he noted.
Real Madrid striker sets sights on La Liga crown
Having won two Pichichi Trophies and a Golden Boot since arriving in Madrid, Mbappe continues to anchor Los Blancos' attack.
The Frenchman has already netted 14 goals across all competitions this season.
Mbappe and Real Madrid turn their attention to next Sunday's away fixture against Santander.
A sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience, beginning the professional journey at Indonesia's legendary Tabloid BOLA from 2017 until its final print edition in December 2018. Following that, joining GOAL, contributing as a freelance writer for FIFA, and working within the media department of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF). Alongside the journalism career, also active as a live play-by-play commentator for Indonesian football since 2017. Holds a bachelor's degree in History from the Faculty of Cultural Sciences, Universitas Padjadjaran, Bandung.
Football Story
Footballing identity built on geography, heritage, and childhood obsession. Although the father played for a traditional rival club, nine years living in Bandung made Persib a spiritual home, sparked in 2006 by Thai goalkeeper Kosin Hathairattanakool and witnessing firsthand how deeply locals own the club. Globally, the first true love was Ronaldo and Inter Milan, enduring the heartbreak of near-misses during injury-plagued years. With Dutch roots in Rotterdam, making Feyenoord the club of choice, the Netherlands national team has always remained close to the heart, highlighted by the 2010 World Cup final, a live 2013 friendly against Indonesia, and Oranje Indonesia watch parties. Arjen Robben and Giovanni van Bronckhorst remain ultimate favorites, while Football Manager 2005 sparked a lasting admiration for Athletic Bilbao’s philosophy. Outside football, allegiance lies with the Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors through icons like Michael Jordan, Derrick Rose, and Stephen Curry.
Areas of Expertise
Areas of expertise span Indonesian football and Liga 1 data insights and unique features, alongside Southeast Asian and East Asian football landscapes covering Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, and Korea. Additional skills include digital and social media video content creation such as Instagram reels and podcasts, as well as player profiling, feature writing, live broadcasting, interviewing, photography, and multilingual communication in basic français and español .
Favourite Footballing Memory
Combining a passion for backpacking with professional assignments has made it possible to pursue two goals simultaneously. Meeting and interviewing various Indonesian players pursuing careers or currently based abroad, ranging from across Southeast Asia to Europe, has been an absolute privilege and honor. Traveling independently through the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, and Japan to track down and connect with Indonesian players competing abroad remains a truly cherished experience. Crafting interview content with them is a body of work that will always hold a special place in memory.
My All-Time XI
It’s tough to lock down a definitive starting XI, but the non-negotiables are Manuel Neuer or Rogério Ceni in goal; alongside Javier Zanetti, Sergio Ramos, N'Golo Kanté, Toni Kroos, Arjen Robben, Mo Salah, and Zlatan Ibrahimović. Juan Román Riquelme or Michael Laudrup most likely complete the tactical puzzle. While legends like Lothar Matthäus, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldo are impossible to overlook, they were left out simply because they feature in everyone else's lineup.