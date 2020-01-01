Kyei unscathed as Asante Kotoko set up new board

A new nine-member board has been set up to lead the club to glory on and off the pitch

Businessman Kwame Kyei has been given the green light to continue his leadership as board chairman of Ghanaian giants .

Kyei is retained in a new nine-member unit announced on Thursday.

Last month, he was reported to have been sacked amid ongoing investigations into his tenure, particularly in relation to the club's handling of the controversial transfer dealings with Tunisian fold Esperance.

"His Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Asantehe, has constituted a new board of directors for Asante Kotoko Club and charged it with an ambitious task to rebuild the Asante Kotoko brand not only for its performance on the sporting field but as a viable economic entity," a statement from Manhyia Palace - the seat of life patron His Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II - reads.



''Dr. Kwame Kyei, Chairman of Unity Oil Group is retained as Chairman of the Board in recognition of the fact that he has single-handedly financed the club's operations over the past three years.

''However, he will now work in a corporate setting with a Board carefully chosen to blend continuity with a combination of corporate dynamism and integrity, financial prudence and professional expertise."

Jude Arthur (Board Chairman for Commercial Bank), Kwadwo Boateng Gyamfi (Board Chairman Ghana EXIM Bank), Kwasi Osei Ofori (Chairman Erdmark Group/ CEO Rocksure Mining Ltd), Lawyer Kwamina Mensah (Corporate Lawyer), Alhaji Lamine (Businessman), Joseph Yaw Adu (Retired Director of Sports at Kwame Nkrumah University Science and Technology), Baffour Kwame Kusi (Otumfuo's Ankobeahene), and Evelyn Nsiah Asare (Acting Head of Sports at Sunyani Technical University) complete the nine-member unit.

''His Majesty has expressed his gratitude to two eminent bankers and two leading business executives who have agreed to lend their expertise and corporate clout to the Board," the statement continued.

''They are joined by one corporate lawyer and two sports experts, one from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology and the other a woman physical education specialist from Sunyani Technical University who has worked with the national women's team.

''The Board will be the highest decision-making body of the club, responsible to the sole shareholder for policy formation and active oversight over the management, development, financial control, technical direction and performance of the club.

''Against the backdrop of recent disquiet among stakeholders and without prejudice to the outcome of the ongoing Prof. Lydia Nkansah Committee, His Majesty has tasked the Board to rebuild the Asante Kotoko SC brand both for its performance on the sporting field and as a viable and self-sustaining economic entity able ultimately to reclaim its pre-eminent position among the elite Clubs of Africa.''

Kyei has been at the helm of affairs as board chairman for the last three years.

Last month, a statement from Manhyia said "a committee has been appointed to investigate all the circumstances surrounding Asante Kotoko Sporting Club's transaction with Tunisian club Esperance which resulted in the Fifa ruling and subsequent transfer of another Asante Kotoko SC player with the club".

The statement also revealed Kyei submitted a report on his three-year administration for review and added "an announcement on the future of the club will be made".

Kotoko are arguably Ghana's biggest club and the most successful in the history of the Premier League with 23 titles.

They also conquered Africa in 1970 and 1983.

