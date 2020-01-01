Kwesi Appiah proud to have laid the foundation for Ghana

The 59-year-old shares his thoughts on his second spell as coach of the Black Stars

Former coach James Kwesi Appiah believes he "laid a strong foundation required for others to build on" during his time as manager of the West African nation.

The 59-year-old ended a two-year tenure as leader of the Black Stars on December 31 after the Ghana Football Association (GFA) decided against renewing his contract.

He led the Black Stars to the (Afcon) in last year where they exited the tournament in the Round of 16.

“It's been an absolute honour to have had the opportunity and privilege to coach the Black Stars of Ghana," Appiah said in a statement.

"I have always felt immense pride in my Association with the senior national team, as a player and a coach, and served diligently throughout my coaching contract which expired on Tuesday, December 31.

“Through the years I was in charge, I worked with my backroom staff to lay a strong foundation required for others to build on, towards a better future, and success for the team."

It was Appiah's second stint in charge of the Black Stars following a first spell between 2012 and 2014.

“I thank the President H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo for the opportunity to serve the nation. I also express my appreciation to the Ministry of Youth and Sports, as well as the Ghana Football Association for their support," the coach continued.

"To the fans and the Nation, thank you for all the support, even in difficult times

“My deepest gratitude to the players who I believe will continue to fight on the pitch to make Ghana proud”.

“Finally, to my backroom staff, I say thank you for all the memories, and what we achieved together."

The former Al-Khartoum boss has been linked to the vacant Sudan national team coaching position.

