Kwesi Appiah: Five Dutch players are "willing to play" for Ghana

The Black Stars coach has disclosed some good news about his scouting trip to the Netherlands

coach James Kwesi Appiah has revealed having held successful talks with five players in the about pledging their international futures to the Black Stars.

Appiah has been on a European scouting mission from last week, with reports speculating planned trips to , , , , , and the Netherlands.

The coach is expected to visit current players of the Black Stars and as well hold discussions with European-born players eligible to represent the West African nation.

"I have been visiting the players. I have been to Holland [Netherlands] and Belgium. I have spotted about four to five players," Appiah is quoted by Modern Ghana.

"I have seen them play a lot of times but I needed to see them and talk to them in person.

''Because some of them are willing to play for Ghana and others do not want to, so you will have to see them and talk to them.

''Out of the five I have spoken to from Holland, they are all willing to play for the Black Stars but there are some of them who have played for the junior national teams of Holland so we will have to do a nationality switch for them.''

Although Appiah has given no clues about the identities of the European-born players on his radar, reports state inform AZ Alkmaar striker Myron Boadu and Eindhoven winger Cody Gakpo are top of the 59-year-old's roster.

Both players are current members of the Dutch U21 team which beat Norway 4-1 in a Uefa U21 Championship qualifier on Tuesday.

prodigy Brian Brobbey and German-born Ragnar Ache - who currently plays for Eredivisie club Sparta Rotterdam - De Graafschap right-back Leeroy Owusu and fullback Robin Polley of ADO Den Haag could be among Appiah's targets.