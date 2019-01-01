Kwateng leaves Ligue 1 side Nantes after major fall-out

The right-back is on the search for a new club after reportedly growing frustrated at Stade de la Beaujoire - Louis Fonteneau

French youth star of Ghanaian descent Enock Kwateng has left side , according to GSN.

The 21-year-old, whose contract is set to expire at the end of the season, is now a free agent after reportedly growing frustrated at being treated as an "amateur".

He made 23 league appearances involving 20 starts for the Yellow Canaries this season.

"I see myself as a starter. I have had clubs in Ligue 1 and others abroad interested in me," Kwateng, who progressed through Nantes' youth system, was quoted as saying by Ghanasoccernet.

"There are interests of several clubs in and elsewhere, and I want to continue to improve.

"I will settle on my next destination within a month.

"I would like to be considered a professional player, no longer like a young person from the training centre.

Article continues below

"I want to go to or even , but my goal is first to stay in Ligue 1 to gain experience."

Born to Ghanaian parents, the right-back, who has represented France at various youth levels, is currently eligible to represent at senior level.

He recently declared his openness to playing for the Black Stars should he be contacted by the Ghana Football Association for a switch of international allegiance.