Kwasi Appiah: Too much pressure coaching in Ghana

The former Black Stars coach opens up on his career after some time away from the spotlight

Former Ghana head coach James Kwasi Appiah has revealed he has decided to take a sabbatical away from the dugout.

The 61-year-old has been away from the limelight following his last job with the Black Stars, with whom he has had two spells.

At club level, he has coached Ghana Premier League giants Asante Kotoko and Sudanese outfit Al-Khartoum.

"Coaching isn't easy in Ghana, and it contains much pressure. Ghanaians always seek results, and it gives you the coach much pressure,” Appiah told Rainbow Sports.

"I can decide to come back into coaching any time but am not willing to come in now. It may be a call to work for the Football Association as a technical director, but I think I need to rest.

"I have decided to step aside and rest from coaching now. If I want to coach, there are about 10 clubs who are inquiring about my services. I think I need to rest to gain my strength with my age now.

"I am independent, and I haven't received any offer from any club in Ghana. Samatex and Bibiani Gold Stars haven't sent me any offer, and I think it's just a rumour."

After a seven-year spell as Ghana assistant trainer, Appiah stepped up to the position of head coach in 2012, guiding the Black Stars to the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations tournament in South Africa and the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

Under his tutelage at the continental gathering, the four-time champions suffered a semi-final elimination following a defeat to Burkina Faso.

A year later, there was another disappointment for Appiah, this time at the World Cup, as Ghana crashed out at the group stage. It was the first time the West Africans failed to go past the group stage of the tournament, an outcome that ultimately led to his exit.

Article continues below

After coaching Al Khartoum between 2014 and 2017, the coach returned for a second stint with the Black Stars, leading the national team to the 2019 Afcon tournament.

His third championship with the Black Stars ended in a Round of 16 elimination, after which his contract with the Black Stars was not renewed.