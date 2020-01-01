Kwasi Appiah loses Ghana job as FA announces major coaching overhaul

The 59-year-old is among a list of national team coaches to be rendered jobless by the west African nation

's Black Stars are currently without a coach after the Football Association dissolved the technical teams of all national teams.

A publication on Thursday night says the decision takes off with immediate effect.

Black Stars coach James Kwasi Appiah, home-based Black Stars trainer Maxwell Konadu, men's U23 boss Ibrahim Tanko and senior national women's team coach Mercy Tagoe-Quarcoo are among the casualties.

"The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has dissolved the technical teams of all national teams with immediate effect," a short statement on the GFA's official website read.

"The decision affects both male and female national teams.

"The GFA extends its appreciation to all coaches and members of the respective national teams for their contributions to our national teams and Ghana football.

"We wish them all the best in their endeavors."

Ghana's male U17 and U20 coaches as well as women's U17 and 20 coaches have also been affected by the latest development.

The news brings to an end months of uncertainty about the future of Appiah, whose job has come under scrutiny since Ghana's disappointing showing at the 2019 (Afcon) in .

The Black Stars suffered a Round of 16 elimination at Afcon, failing to make the quarter-final for the first time since 2006.

The 59-year-old's contract, meanwhile, officially run out in December amid a divided opinion about a possible renewal.

He assumed duty in May 2017, his second spell at the helm of affairs following a first stint between 2012 and 2014.

