Kwasi Appiah: I had a succession plan for Ghana

The former Ghana boss talks about the way forward for the four-time African champions

Former coach James Kwasi Appiah believes he laid a good foundation for the team during his time at the helm of affairs.

The 59-year-old led the Black Stars from 2017 to December 31 last year, his place having now been taken over by Charles 'CK' Akonnor.

Akonnor was brought into Ghana's technical department for the first time last November when he served as an assistant coach for a 2021 qualifying double-header against and Sao Tome and Principe.

"I personally believe as a nation we need to have a succession plan for our players and coaches," Appiah told Fox FM.

"We have to give other coaches opportunity to come close to the national teams so that when one coach is going, we get a good replacement.

"At a point [former assistant coach Ibrahim] Tanko had a tournament with the [Black] Meteors (Ghana's U23s) and I looked around and I realised it's CK who had coached Eleven Wise, AshGold, and Kotoko and has the experience, so I decided to bring him on board.

"I had a succession plan for the players and coaches to be available whenever we need one.

"The issue of someone is coming to replace me is not an issue, the most important thing is whether the nation has competent coaches to take over whenever we need one."

Appiah had two stints as head coach of the Black Stars, the first coming between 2012 and 2014.

