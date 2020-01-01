Kwasi Appiah hits back at Ghana FA: 'I didn't sign contract with Government or the ministry

The 59-year-old sheds light on his resolve to hold the football's governing body responsible for his unpaid salaries

Former coach James Kwasi Appiah has explained his decision to "chase" the Football Association (GFA) instead of the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MoYS) for his outstanding salaries and bonus.

The 59-year-old, who led the Black Stars between 2017 and 2019, has expressed disgust about the football governing body's reluctance to clear a five-month salary and a one-match winning bonus, describing the conduct as "disrespectful" and threatening possible court action.

The GFA, through the head of communications Henry Asante Twum, has rejected the accusations, saying Government of Ghana, and not the Association, owes the coach.

"I did not sign any contract with the Government or the ministries, I signed with the Football Association," Appiah told the BBC.

"I know the Government supports the FA in payments of players’ bonuses and travel funds but I am not supposed to be chasing the Ministry of Sports because I do not have a contract with them but the FA.

"Wherever the FA can get the money to pay me, let them do that.

"I know they have some monies in their accounts from last year up till now. I feel the debts should be settled."

Speaking to the BBC, Twum stated: "The GFA does not pay the coach - it’s the state that pays the coach.

"The GFA is the employer of the head coach of the national team but his salary is paid by the state. He wrote to the GFA [demanding his outstanding salaries and bonuses] and we forwarded his letter to the [sports] ministry.

"It is the ministry that must pay him, not the GFA.

"Kwasi Appiah has been in and out of the Black Stars for so many years and he knows that it is not the FA that pays him.

"It’s very strange to read what is going round because it’s not the FA that pays the head coach of Black Stars, it is the Government of Ghana. That has been the constitution. The Government owes him."

The 2017-2019 spell was Appiah's second stint in charge of the Black Stars following a first reign between 2012 and 2014.

The FA decided against renewing his recent contract, which expired in December, owing to Ghana's disappointing Round of 16 exit at the last year.

