Kwasi Appiah: Former Ghana coach advises Asante Kotoko on how to conquer Africa

The erstwhile Black Stars boss has had his take on the way forward in the Porcupine Warriors' quest for restoration

Former coach James Kwasi Appiah believes in 's dreams of becoming continental champions in the short-term but reckons some conditions must first be fulfilled.

Two-time Caf winners, the Porcupine Warriors have set their sights on recapturing their glory days following the set-up of new leadership.

New chief executive officer (CEO) Nana Yaw Amponsah has stated the club aspires to win the elite continental inter-club championship and aims to play in the Fifa Club World Cup for a historic first time.

More teams

"Everyone must play his role very well in Kotoko reclaiming its lost glories but the supporters have the greatest of roles to play. They put pressure on coaches and management for results," Appiah, who represented Kotoko during his playing days, told Kumasi FM.

"Everyone must have patience as we find ways of keeping our players for at least two or three years and how the technical team and management will work effectively.

"If all these things are put in place very well and the supporters exercise patience for the technical team to work on the team, automatically the target of winning trophies on the continent in the next two or three years will materialise.

"We cannot just sign players, assemble them and dream of winning trophies because we are Kotoko."

Kotoko won their first Champions League title in 1970 when they beat Congolese side in the final. The Porcupine Warriors repeated the feat in 1983, accounting for Egyptian outfit in the climax.

Kotoko's closest attempt at winning a continental title came in the 2004 Caf Confederation Cup where they succumbed to country rivals in a final penalty shoot-out.

Maxwell Konadu’s fold, who were eliminated in the first round of the 2019-20 Champions League, are set to represent Ghana in the competition again next season.

Article continues below

On the domestic scene, the Kumasi-based side remains the most successful club in the history of the Ghana Premier League, having won the cup on 23 occasions.

Their last title, however, came six years ago in 2014.

Kotoko have also clinched the Ghana on nine occasions and the Super Cup three times.