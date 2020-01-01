Kwasi Appiah asks: Would Ghana owe a white coach for 11 months?

The former Black Stars boss is unhappy by prolonged delay in payment of outstanding salaries

Former coach James Kwasi Appiah believes his status as a "local" coach has contributed to his struggles in retrieving outstanding salaries for his coaching spell with the Black Stars.

The 59-year-old led the West African nation from 2017 until December last year when a new Ghana Football Association (GFA) administration decided against renewing his expired contract.

He has since been at war with the football governing body and the Ghana Ministry of Youth and Sports (MoYS) over five months' outstanding salary and bonus for his last match while at the helm of affairs.

More teams

"I was owed money since August 2019 when there was no Covid-19," Appiah told BBC Sport Africa.

"Would they owe a white coach for 11 months?

"[My predecessor] Avram Grant was not owed [for] more than a month when his contract ended.

"It's not right and should not be encouraged - irrespective of whether [the coach is] local or foreign.

"I gave the GFA a three-month deadline [earlier this year] but neither the GFA nor the Sports ministry have met with me."

Appiah has threatened to haul the GFA before Fifa should the situation persist.

"The salary of the head coach of the Black Stars has always been paid through a sponsorship package, and it is unfortunate this has now dragged into the period of the coronavirus pandemic," MoYS spokesperson Kofi Asare Brako explained their side of the story to BBC Sport Africa.

"We have paid him for the two-year contract period of 24 months. What is left is the extended contract period of eight months, of which we have already paid three months."

"We are still in touch with the former coach and in no time we will pay him. Soon, all money will be paid to Appiah.

"I can say categorically that the chief accountant of the Ministry of Youth and Sports has been in constant communication with Appiah.

"We are still in talks with him. If we have to structure a payment plan, we will do that but if he insists we have to pay all at once we have no choice but to do it."

Article continues below

The recent spell was Appiah's second stint in charge of the Black Stars.

He first coached the side between 2012 and 2014, when a disastrous World Cup campaign in led to his sacking.

More recently, he guided Ghana to the 2019 in where the team suffered a Round of 16 elimination.

