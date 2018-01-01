Kwarteng tight-lipped on future at Ligue 1 side Nantes

The defender has refused to shed light on whether he will extend his stay with The Canaries or move on at the end of the season

French-born defender of Ghanaian descent Francis Kwarteng has not confirmed speculations of a departure from his club Nantes at the end of the season.

The 21-year-old has six months left on his contract and has been linked with a move to several Ligue 1 sides including Nice and Dijon.

“For the moment, I have a six-month contract with Nantes and I respect that. If there is an offer, my agent will have to consider, ” Kwarteng told 442gh “I always take the decisions as to where to go next but obviously my agent and parents will have a say in the decision I take with regards to Nantes,” he added.

Kwarteng, who has represented France at the youth level, is eligible to play for Ghana since he is yet to make an official appearance for the senior national team of the World Champions.

Ghana forward Abdul Majeed Waris is also a key player in Nantes' setup.