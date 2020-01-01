Kurzawa named in PSG squad to face Pau after swap deal for Juventus' De Sciglio called off

A move that looked nailed on has fallen through, although both players look likely to be moved on during the summer transfer window

Layvin Kurzawa has been named in 's squad to face Pau on Wednesday after a proposed swap deal with full-back Mattia De Sciglio was called off.

Kurzawa, who has now entered the final six months of his current contract with the French champions, looked set to seal a switch to Turin amid interest from Premier League side Arsenal, who have seen left-backs Kieran Tierney and Sead Kolasinac struggle with injuries.

Indeed, Bianconeri boss Maurizio Sarri and PSG coach Thomas Tuchel confirmed recently that the European giants had been in negotiations over a deal, although Sarri did admit that he knew little of the international's skillset.

"The director (Fabio Paratici) told me that this swap is a possibility, but it's not done yet,” the former coach told a press conference.

“Honestly, I know very little of Kurzawa because I didn't study his skills. Watching him on TV doesn't mean studying him.”

Speaking ahead of last Sunday's game against , Tuchel had said: “It is not decided. There are things between the clubs and Layvin, but he is here, he is our player.

“Today, everything is not clear. The situation is very recent. It happened the day before yesterday and I think that it is necessary that we reflect to find a solution. But I remain calm.”

The decision to call off the player exchange stems from concerns on Juventus' end, Goal can confirm, as injury worries regarding Danilo and the far from stellar form of Juan Cuadrado have seen the Italian champions hold on to De Sciglio for continuity reasons.

While Juventus do like Kurzawa, retaining De Sciglio in the short term means not having to wait for a new player to adapt to Sarri's methods midway through the season, although the Milan native's future beyond the summer transfer window remains up in the air.

With the deal now off, De Sciglio is expected to feature at the Allianz Stadium on Sunday, when Juve play host to .

Kurzawa, meanwhile, is almost certain to start against Pau in the Coupe de France on Wednesday, with Juan Bernat currently sidelined through injury and Abdou Diallo rested for the clash.

Edinson Cavani will also miss the trip due to his own future being uncertain, while Neymar, Thiago Silva, Thomas Meunier and Keylor Navas have all been left out by Tuchel.