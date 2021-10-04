Kuol: AFC Leopards shortlist ex-Kariobangi Sharks defender for move

The South Sudanese player is a free agent after he left the Premier League side where he had been for three years

Football Kenya Federation Premier League side AFC Leopard have shortlisted former Kariobangi Sharks' defender John Kuol in their transfer wishlist.



AFC Leopards are expected to embark on a squad strengthening mission after they collected enough money - through a fundraiser - to settle debts owed to former players and coach.



The local giants have been unable to bring any new players given the Fifa sanction hovering over them due to unsettled dues to Rwandan coach Andre Casa Mbungo, and players Vincent Habamahoro, Soter Kayumba and Tressor Ndikumana.

Hopeful Leopards

"We are now hopeful that soon will be given the go-ahead by Fifa and Kuol is among the players we have shortlisted," a source at the club told Goal.

"We have been badly affected by the departures at the club and the only way to solve the problem is to equally sign better players.



"Kuol has been a consistent player since he first played in the Premier League [with Chemelil Sugar] and it is that kind of consistency that we want in our team.



"All departments need to be bolstered and, for sure, we have good players in our list that we believe will surely do exactly that.

"AFC Leopards must have a strong team because the ambition is always to challenge for all the season's trophies even though the Premier League title has been our number one target.

"We can only do that if we have quality players who are ready to die for the badge."

Kuol featured for Kariobangi Sharks for three seasons before he left before the current campaign began.understands that the former Premier League champions have listed at least five players they hope to sign before the transfer window shuts.

Clifton Miheso of Gor Mahia and ex-Zesco United and Ulinzi Stars centre-forward John Makwatta are among the stars Ingwe hope to bring on board.



After losing key players especially Austin Odhiambo, Robinson Kmaura, Benjamin Ochan, Said Tsuma, Yusuf Mainge and Harrison Mwendwa, Ingwe had to open the season with a new-look side.

They, however, managed to beat the Premier League champions Tusker 1-0 to start the new campaign on a bright note.