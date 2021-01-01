Kumi scores again as Asante Kotoko take giant leap on Ghana Premier League table

The Porcupine Warriors leave matchday 19 of the championship on happy note by the outcome of their welcome of Berekum Chelsea

New signing Andy Francis Kumi struck his second goal in two games as Asante Kotoko beat Berekum Chelsea 2-0 in the Ghana Premier League on Sunday.

Signed from lower tier side UniStar Academy last month, the striker joined Godfred Asiamah on the score sheet to secure three points, which have crucially sent the Porcupine Warriors to the top of the table after the matchday 19 fixture at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium.

Kotoko's move to the top was heavily facilitated by disappointment for Great Olympics and Karela United, who occupied the top two positions heading into the round of games.

At the Accra Sports Stadium, Olympics were stunned 2-0 by now 14th-placed Legon Cities, who scored through Jonah Attuquaye and Nicholas Mensah. The Wonder Boys have 33 points to their name, one mark below new leaders Kotoko.

Karela, likewise, suffered a 2-0 away defeat to Inter Allies, who benefited from goals from Suleman Nafiu and Samuel Armah. The Anyinase-based side have fallen to third on the standings, while Allies, despite winning three points, still sit bottom of the log.

Medeama have registered their first win in three games by a 2-0 home triumph over Dreams FC. Burkinabe striker Amed Toure scored both goals against Still Belief, who saw Fahadu Suleman sent off in first-half injury time and missed a penalty on the stroke of full-time. Medeama are fifth on the table, one place above Dreams, who sit a spot and three points below.

In Dormaa, a Benjamin Tweneboah double and a Prince Acquah effort steered Aduana Stars to a 3-1 triumph over King Faisal, whose consolation goal came from Isaac Frimpong. The Fire Boys occupy the seventh position while Faisal sit second-from-bottom.

In the last game of Sunday, Wafa edged Bechem United 1-0, the all-important goal coming four minutes prior to half-time from Lawrence Agyekum. The two sides are 10th and eighth on the table, respectively.

On Saturday's Victor Aidoo's missed penalty proved costly for fourth-spotted Hearts of Oak as they ultimately suffered a 1-0 away defeat to ninth-placed Ashanti Gold in Obuasi. Amos Addai's goal in the sixth minute of injury time was the separating factor.

Also on Saturday, Liberty Professionals condemned Elmina Sharks to a 4-0 loss in Accra, the goals registered by Paul Kwame, Simon Asamoah, Simon Appiah and Kwaku Kakari. Sixteenth on the table, Liberty are still trapped in the relegation zone while Sharks sit three places above.

Earlier on Friday, Ebusua Dwarfs, 11th on the standings, and Eleven Wonders, 15th, settled for a 1-1 draw in Cape Coast. Michael Asamoah (Dwarfs) and Clement Boahen (Wonders) canceled out each other.