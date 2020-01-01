Kuffour: Former Ghana defender backs Asante Kotoko for Caf Champions League

The erstwhile Bayern Munich centre-back shares his thoughts on recent developments from the camp of the Porcupine Warriors

Former and star Samuel Osei Kuffour believes 's decision to compete in the 2020-21 Caf is a step in the right direction.

The Porcupine Warriors have resolved to represent the West African country in the elite continental championship amid safety concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

There has also been worry about the club's long period of inactivity, the side having been out of action since March when a national ban on public gatherings, including sporting events, came into force.

“Kotoko should go to Africa. They should go and attempt because if we don’t go we won’t get the experience," Kumasi-born Kuffuor told Peace FM.

"Kotoko is on the same level as Ahly, [Tout Puissant] Mazembe and others and if we have people who can sponsor the club from the board, why shouldn’t we go.

“Kotoko should go and test our resolve against some of the teams. I think we should go and compete and use it as preparations [for the following season], just like the 1983 squad."

Kuffour also spoke about Kotoko's new eight-member management team unveiled in Kumasi on Tuesday.

The new leadership includes former GFA deputy general secretary Emmanuel Dasoberi (administrative and operations manager), Eric Twum (commercial manager), Thoma Sevordzi (finance manager), Dentaa Amoateng (diaspora and international relations), Akua Pokuaa Kwarteng (head of legal - domestic), Nilo Effori (head of legal - international) and David Obeng Nyarko (special assistant to the CEO).

"You can agree and disagree with people’s opinion but one thing I have realised is the insult. The insults are not good," Kuffuor added.

"The Kotoko board is made up of businessmen who have employed people so if you sit on the radio and insult them, I disagree.

"You can say whatever you want to say without the insults. I want to beg everyone to stop.

"These are respected people who are investing their time and resources into Kotoko, so we should encourage them instead of the insults.

"If you insult those running the clubs, it will discourage others from coming on board."

In 2015, Kuffuor came close to being named Kotoko CEO.