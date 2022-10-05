Mohamed Kudus was on target but could not prevent Ajax from suffering a humiliating 6-1 Champions League defeat against Napoli on Tuesday.

Kudus has scored in three straight Champions League matches

Ghana international has four goals in Eredivisie this season

Ajax line-up also featured Bassey of Nigeria

WHAT HAPPENED? The Black Star put Ajax ahead when he slid the ball past Alex Meret but his goal provoked the rampant Napoli, who played without injured Nigeria forward Victor Osimhen.

Giacomo Raspadori (2), Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Piotr Zielinski, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Giovanni Simeone were also on target in the emphatic win.

Ajax, who were reduced to 10 men after Dusan Tadic was sent off for a second bookable offence, also paraded Nigeria defender Calvin Bassey.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite the defeat, Kudus returned to Amsterdam having scored in three straight Champions League matches so far in this campaign.

He was on target as Ajax opened their Group A campaign with a 4-0 win against Rangers at the Johan Cruyff Arena on September 7.

The 22-year-old then went to Anfield and grabbed his second against Liverpool as the Sons of the Gods fell to a 2-1 defeat on September 13.

ALL EYES ON: Kudus has already notched four goals in Eredivisie this season, which currently ranks him joint sixth overall, while making him the second-top scorer for his side.

His last goal in the league came on September 18 against AZ Alkmaar in a 2-1 defeat while his season opener arrived in the 4-0 victory against Cambuur on September 3.

THE VERDICT: Ajax manager Alfred Schreuder will be impressed with the displays from the Black Star, who has been producing goals whenever called upon.

His game time in the league is, however, worrying, as he has only managed two starts from eight matches. He has been used as a substitute on six occasions.

WHAT NEXT FOR KUDUS? The Black Star will hope to continue with his goal-scoring form when Ajax, who are second on the 18-team table with 19 points, travel to face FC Volendam at Kras Stadion on Saturday.