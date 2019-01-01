Kudus nets as Nordsjaelland fall to Randers

The Ghanaian forward was on target in his side’s 3-1 defeat on Sunday afternoon

Mohammed Kudus scored Nordsjaelland’s only goal as his team suffered their second defeat of the season at Randers.

The hosts got off to a flying start with Marvin Egho opening the scoring in the 13th minute of the encounter.

Mads Aaquist doubled the money for Randers, after scoring against his own goalkeeper in the 31st minute.

Andre Romer then sealed the victory for Thomas Thomasberg’s side with his goal in the 45th minute.

However, on resumption from the half-time break, the visitors began to trouble the hosts, and their effort was rewarded with Mohammed Kudus finding the back of the net in the 82nd minute.

Article continues below

The home side, however, held on to their lead – condemning Flemming Pedersen’s side to their second league defeat of the season.

Kudus was introduced in the 46th minute for Mikkel Rygaard Jensen, while compatriots and team-mates Isaac Atanga and Abu Francis played the duration of the game.

The Ghanaian youngster will hope to build on this goal when Nordsjaelland take on Silkeborg for their Superligaen matchday five clash on August 11.