Kudus 'in a different world' after 'special Anfield goal' earns Ghana star Ajax award

Mohammed Kudus has revealed how special it was to score against Liverpool after his strike for Ajax was voted the club's goal of the month.

Kudus scored to draw Ajax level

He has three Champions League goals

Ghana star happy to score at Anfield

WHAT HAPPENED? The Black Star saw his well-taken strike against the Reds voted the best by Ajax fans for the month of September on Tuesday.

During the matchday two Group A fixture at Anfield on September 13, the Sons of the Gods were already trailing after Mohamed Salah had scored for the Reds when the Ghana youngster levelled matters with a beautifully taken effort which hit the upright of the left post before bouncing into the net.

However, the goal was not enough to give Ajax something from the game as Joel Matip scored with a minute left to the final whistle to hand Liverpool victory.

WHAT DID KUDUS SAY? "It was a collective goal, we played like 25 passes and everyone touched the ball and it was a very nice team goal," Kudus told Ajax TV after receiving the award.

"It feels good to win the award and it keeps motivating me to keep doing more and keep assisting my team.

"It was special to score at Anfield because the goal brought us on level terms, I was in a different world when the ball went in and you could see from my reaction, a lot of energy and I really wanted to go to our fans to celebrate but they were the other side so it was difficult.

"It could have been a better feeling if the goal gave us a win, I watch the goal every day, it was a hell of a strike."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The goal was the second for Kudus in the Champions League this campaign. The Black Star, who in total has scored three goals in the competition, had opened his account in the 4-0 group opener against Rangers.

He then scored against Liverpool in the 2-1 defeat and was on target as Ajax suffered a humiliating 6-1 defeat against Napoli. In the league, Kudus has four goals from nine appearances.

WHAT NEXT FOR KUDUS? He will hope to add to his tally when Ajax visit Napoli for matchday four at Diego Armando Maradona Stadium on Wednesday.