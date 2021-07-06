Kudus: Ghana and Ajax midfielder opens up over Liverpool injury

The 20-year-old attacker looks back on he setback on the night of his Champions League debut

Ajax star Mohammed Kudus believes he could have come off worse from his injury suffered on his Champions League debut against Liverpool last year.

Just when he was beginning to find his rhythm for his new side following a move from Denmark, the midfielder suffered a major setback, picking up a meniscus injury and going off as early as the ninth minute in the group stage fixture following a challenge from Fabinho.

Expected to be out of action for “several months” according to his club, he resumed training after two months on the sidelines.

“That was the first major injury I had in football, and also that was the first time I had to stay out of football for a long time,” Kudus told 3Sports.

“Normally when you play week in week out, you don’t really get time for the other aspects of your life, you know you just focus on football.

“I was very disappointed but I’m strong religiously and I really believe in God. So everything that happened, I gave thanks to him because I believe it could have been worse.”

After resuming training in December, Kudus completed his return with match action in January but another setback sent him back into the treatment room for one more month.

He returned again strongly towards the end of the season, scoring against Feyenoord and VVV in the Eredivisie.

"It went well before my injury," Kudus said in February after his injury return.

"I get along well with everyone here and I feel at home. It is a pity that we do not have the fans in the stadium, but I also feel them when they are not there.

"I received a lot of encouragement and good wishes from supporters and that helped me in my recovery. Thanks to them!”

Article continues below

In all, Kudus made 17 league appearances for Ajax last season, starting in eight of the matches and scoring four goals. He also finished the term with three assists to his name.

He joined the Dutch giants on a five-year deal from Danish outfit Nordsjaelland.