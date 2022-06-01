Kudus, Afena-Gyan and Bukari on target as Ghana thrash Madagascar in Afcon qualifier

The Black Stars put their rivals to the sword to give Addo the perfect start to their qualifying campaign for next year’s tournament

Momamed Kudus, Felix Afena-Gyan and Osman Bukari were on target as Ghana started their qualifying campaign for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations with a 3-0 victory over Madagascar at the Cape Coast Stadium on Wednesday.

After a goalless first half that Ghana dominated with 65 percent possession while managing four shots on target, the Black Stars turned on the style in the second stanza as they played with more urgency and purpose.

Nine minutes after the break, a counterattack yielded the opening goal for Otto Addo’s men.

Afena-Gyan raced to the back post before he released a cut-back in the path of Andre Ayew and after the Al Sadd forward fluffed his lines, Ajax Amsterdam midfielder Kudus was there to poke it home.

The second goal arrived in a matter of seconds after Crystal Palace forward Jordan Ayew weaved his way past his markers on the left-hand side of Ghana’s attack to feed full-back Abdul-Rahman Baba who saw his shot deflected out for a corner.

Ghana took a short corner and after an exchange of two passes, an unmarked Afena-Gyan received a pass from Gideon Mensah and made it 2-0 in the 55th minute, the 19-year-old AS Roma striker scored his first goal for the Black Stars.

The hosts then slowed down the game in a bid to see off the result as Addo made a double substitution, taking off Andre Ayew for Daniel-Kofi Kyereh and Abdul Fatawu for Bukari in the 76th minute.

Ten minutes later, Real Mallorca midfielder Iddrisu Baba Mohammed made way for Edmund Addo of Sherrif Tiraspol. The changes seemed to have given Ghana renewed energy as Bukari scored the third goal four minutes from time.

With Madagascar pouring forward in search of a goal, the Nantes forward took advantage of their high defensive line to beat his markers after being put through by Kudus and he rounded off the goalkeeper to score with ease.

Victory gives Addo the perfect start to his side’s qualifying campaign as Ghana look to banish the memories of 2021 Afcon when they exited the tournament at the group stage in Cameroon.

Having endeared himself to Black Stars fans by qualifying for the World Cup in favour of bitter rivals Nigeria, the result will further strengthen Addo’s bond with supporters.

Ghana are now top of Group E with three points, the same as Angola who have an inferior goal difference, following a 2-1 come from behind win over Central African Republic earlier on Wednesday.

The Black Stars ended the match with 68 per cent possession, 85 per cent pass completion rate while managing 23 attempts (six on target) to their opponents’ five (two on target).

Ghana, who won the last of their four Afcon titles 40 years ago, have little time to celebrate as they head straight back to camp to prepare for their next match against Central African Republic slated for June 5 at the Estadio 11 de Novembro in Luanda.