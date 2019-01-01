Kuda Mahachi, Evans Rusike back in Zimbabwe squad for final Afcon qualifier

Zimbabwe need just a point against Congo Brazzaville at home to confirm their place at the 2019 Afcon finals

winger Kudakwashe Mahachi and SuperSport United forward Evans Rusike have made a comeback to the Zimbabwe squad to face Congo Brazzaville in the final Afcon qualifier at home on March 24.

Mahachi was frozen out of the squad and missed the previous four games due to loss of form, while Rusike did not travel to Liberia in the last match owing to injury.

Also back in the Zimbabwe squad is defender Tendayi Darikwa, who was suspended for the Liberia tie after accumulating two yellow cards.

Receiving a debut call-up was -based Kelly Lunga while U-23 forward Admiral Muskwe could feature in his maiden competitive match for Zimbabwe after being included.

FC goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze was a surprise omission from the squad despite enjoying some good club form. Zimbabwe lead Group G and need at least a draw against Congo Brazzaville to book a place at 2019 and their fourth Afcon overal appearance.

Zimbabwe squad; Goalkeepers: Chigova George ( ), Sibanda Edmore (Witbank Spurs), Mhari Petros ( ).

Defenders: Lunga Divine (Lamontville ), Munetsi Marshall (Orlando Pirates), Hadebe Teenage ( ), Mudimu Alec (CEFN Druids), Darikwa Tendayi (Nottingham Forest), Dzingai Jimmy (Power Dynamos), Pfumbidzai Ronald (Bloemfontein ), Murwira Godknows (FC Platinum).

Midfielders: Kutinyu Tafadzwa (Azam), Hachiro Richard (Herentals), Nakamba Marvelous ( KV), Mahachi Kudakwashe (Orlando Pirates), Mavunga Leeroy (Yadah Stars), Musona Knowledge (KSC Lokeren Oost-Vlaanderen), Karuru Ovidy (Amazulu), Ncube Butholezwe (Amazulu), Lunga Kelvin (SV Rodinghausen), Billiat Khama (Kaizer Chiefs), Phiri Danny (Lamontville Golden Arrows), Chawapihwa Talent (Amazulu).

Forwards Kadewere Tinotenda (Le Havre AC) Rusike Evans (SuperSport United) Muskwe Admiral (Leicester City) Mutizwa Knox (Golden Arrows) Amidu Abbas (Arar).