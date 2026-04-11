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Hussein Hamdy

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Kroos: Real Madrid are the most dangerous side in the world when things get chaotic

T. Kroos
Bayern Munich
Real Madrid
Champions League
Germany
Spain

German star pinpoints the pivotal moment in Real Madrid’s clash with Bayern Munich.

German legend Toni Kroos, a Real Madrid icon, analysed Bayern Munich’s 2-1 victory over Los Blancos in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals.

Speaking on his podcast, Kroos said: “I wasn’t surprised by what happened in that match. Although Bayern put in an excellent performance, what happened after they went 2-0 up was the most striking aspect from a mental perspective.”

“In recent years Bayern have dominated Real Madrid in the first leg, yet they often fail to maintain that standard or secure qualification in the return fixture; the fine details prove costly.”

“A 2–0 half-time lead should have mentally sealed the match,” he explained. “Instead, Bayern sat back and defended with less intensity.”

“At that moment Bayern were fully in control, so I expected them to either maintain their superiority or extend the lead. I anticipated they would either keep possession calmly or add a third, fourth, even a fifth goal; instead, the opposite occurred.”

Champions League
Bayern Munich crest
Bayern Munich
FCB
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA

“The mistake Umamakanu made against Vinícius was a turning point in the match. After that, Real Madrid showed their strength of character and created several dangerous chances between the 60th and 75th minutes despite trailing 0-2.”

“In my opinion, Real Madrid are the most dangerous side in the world when games turn into an attacking free-for-all… It’s a style the Whites love.”

He concluded: “That is why Real Madrid came close to drawing; the match could have ended 3-3, but it finished 2-1. In my view, Bayern should have managed the game better—either protecting their lead or exploiting the spaces to make it 3-1 or 4-1.”

Read also: An unfinished story... A hidden thread linking Bayern Munich’s gem to Real Madrid

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