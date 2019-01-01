Krieger's return headlines USWNT squad for Australia and Belgium friendlies

The veteran started every game for the U.S. at the 2015 World Cup, but hasn't played for the team in two years

Ali Krieger was surprisingly handed a U.S. women's national team return on Thursday, as head coach Jill Ellis named a 24-player squad for the team's upcoming friendlies against and .

Krieger started every game for the USWNT in its successful run to the 2015 World Cup title, but has not been capped since April 2017.

The veteran right back replaces Kelley O'Hara on the roster, with the team's regular starter out with an ankle injury.

“I spoke with Ali and she’s excited to come into camp and help this team in any way she can," Ellis told the U.S. Soccer website.

"Opportunities, however they transpire, are exactly that, and Ali has been a great pro and will no doubt lean on her experience and strengths when she comes back into this environment."

Elsewhere, midfielder Lindsey Horan returns to the squad after missing the SheBelieves Cup with a quad injury.

The USWNT will face Australia on April 4 at Dick’s Goods Park outside of Denver and against Belgium on April 7 at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles.

The two matches will be the final chance for Ellis to evaluate her roster before naming her 23-player squad for the World Cup.

“Right now, everything is about preparing for June. Recognizing that these are our last friendlies before the 'Send-Off Series' and that we’re playing two quality teams provides a positive sense of urgency to get the most out of these two matches," Ellis said.

Full roster (club; caps/goals)

GOALKEEPERS (3): Adrianna Franch (Portland Thorns FC; 1/0), Ashlyn Harris (Orlando Pride; 20/0), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars; 41/0)

DEFENDERS (7): Abby Dahlkemper (NC Courage; 35/0), Tierna Davidson (Chicago Red Stars; 17/1), Crystal Dunn (NC Courage; 80/24), Ali Krieger (Orlando Pride; 98/1), Becky Sauerbrunn (Utah Royals FC; 153/0), Casey Short (Chicago Red Stars; 27/0), Emily Sonnett (Portland Thorns FC; 30/0)

MIDFIELDERS (7): Julie Ertz (Chicago Red Stars; 77/18), Lindsey Horan (Portland Thorns FC; 64/7), Rose Lavelle (Washington Spirit; 23/6), Allie Long (Reign FC; 40/6), Samantha Mewis (NC Courage; 45/8), Andi Sullivan (Washington Spirit; 11/0), McCall Zerboni (NC Courage; 8/0)

FORWARDS (7): Tobin Heath (Portland Thorns FC; 146/27), Carli Lloyd (Sky Blue FC; 269/105), Jessica McDonald (NC Courage; 6/1), Alex Morgan (Orlando Pride; 158/99), Christen Press (Utah Royals FC; 111/47), Mallory Pugh (Washington Spirit; 48/13), Megan Rapinoe (Reign FC; 149/43)