KPL Transfers: George Abege joins Asante Kotoko

Abege joins the Ghanaian top-flight side on a deal expected to run until July 2022

have announced the signing of George Abege from Kenyan Premier League ( ) side .

The Ghanaian side announced the arrival of the Ugandan international on a deal which runs until 2022, saying his addition would be vital for their Caf campaign.

Abege signed the contract to join Asante Kotoko after Sunday's friendly match between Sharks and in Nairobi.

"George Abege's International Transfer Certificate (ITC) has reached the Porcupines, and the player is expected to join his colleagues this week," the club announced.

"The Porcupines noticed [George] Abege in the Confederation Cup preliminary round tie against Kariobangi Sharks, and find his qualities of relevance as the side aims for domestic and continental glories next season.

"Abege has great aerial abilities and ball control coupled with predatory skills that, on a good day, can make him every defender's nightmare on a good day."

Abege joined Kariobangi Sharks in June 2018 from and scored three goals in the 2018/19 KPL season.

He found playtime hard to come by as Kariobangi Sharks' head coach William Muluya preferred to use Erick Kapaito and Sydney Lokale instead.