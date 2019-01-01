KP Boateng’s future at Barcelona in doubt

A report suggests that Ernesto Valverde may not be interested in handing the Ghanaian a permanent deal

Will Kevin-Prince Boateng stay on at beyond the current season?

There have been doubts and rumours within and outside Camp Nou about the future of the estranged international, who surprisingly joined the Blaugrana on a six-month loan deal from in January.

The former player wasn’t a popular signing for Barca, according to many European pundits, but back home in Ghana the move raised hopes that it could pave a way for his return to the Black Stars after a long absence.

However, according to Catalan radio RAC 1, defending champions will not trigger a buy-option of €8m, which means Boateng will leave the club at the end of the season.

The 32-year-old, who was brought on board to provide cover for Luis Suarez, appeared to not have convinced coach Ernesto Valverde.

He has made only two appearances for Barca so far with no goals scored.

Article continues below

On international level, Boateng will likely not be invited for the upcoming in , after Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah said the midfielder was yet to tender an apology to the nation for ‘acts of indiscipline’ during the 2014 Fifa World Cup in .

Boateng has denied any wrongdoing.