KP Boateng’s future at Barcelona in doubt
Will Kevin-Prince Boateng stay on at Barcelona beyond the current season?
There have been doubts and rumours within and outside Camp Nou about the future of the estranged Ghana international, who surprisingly joined the Blaugrana on a six-month loan deal from Sassuolo in January.
The former AC Milan player wasn’t a popular signing for Barca, according to many European pundits, but back home in Ghana the move raised hopes that it could pave a way for his return to the Black Stars after a long absence.
However, according to Catalan radio RAC 1, La Liga defending champions will not trigger a buy-option of €8m, which means Boateng will leave the club at the end of the season.
The 32-year-old, who was brought on board to provide cover for Luis Suarez, appeared to not have convinced coach Ernesto Valverde.
He has made only two appearances for Barca so far with no goals scored.
On international level, Boateng will likely not be invited for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, after Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah said the midfielder was yet to tender an apology to the nation for ‘acts of indiscipline’ during the 2014 Fifa World Cup in Brazil.
Boateng has denied any wrongdoing.