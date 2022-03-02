Kouyate on target, Zaha and Ayew shine as Crystal Palace defeat Stoke City in FA Cup

Senegal international Cheikhou Kouyate was on target as Crystal Palace defeated Stoke City 2-1 to reach the quarter-finals of the FA Cup at Selhurst Park on Tuesday night.

The 32-year-old, fresh from winning the 33rd edition of the Africa Cup of Nations title with the Lions of Teranga, put the Eagles ahead in the 53rd minute before the EFL Championship side levelled matters courtesy of Josh Tymon in the 58th minute.

Second-half substitute Jairo Riedewald then scored in the 82nd minute to help Palace win the fifth-round contest and book their place in the last eight of the domestic cup. Apart from Kouyate, Palace manager Patrick Vieira handed two other African players – Jordan Ayew of Ghana and Wilfried Zaha of Ivory Coast - starting roles against the Potters.

Ayew stole the show in the opening minutes as he latched on to a poor defensive header but his low cross towards the waiting Jean-Philippe Mateta and Zaha was cut out for a fruitless corner kick.

The Eagles continued to look more confident and Ayew once again set up Zaha with a clever cross but after the winger did his turn, he unleashed a shot which was blocked from behind by a Stoke City defender for a corner.

It was from the resulting corner the Eagles took the deserved lead. The corner was taken short by Mateta to Zaha, and the Ivorian star returned the pass to Mateta, whose deflected effort fell kindly for Kouyate to slam home from close range.

However, Palace’s celebrations were cut short as the visiting side pulled level after Tymon received a pass from Romaine Sawyers to fire past Jack Butland with a low ball across the face of the goal.

Riedewald, who replaced Kouyate in the 78th minute then scored the winner, after he chested the ball down and fired through a pack of bodies and send Palace into the quarter-finals.

Zaha played the entire 90 minutes, while Ayew was withdrawn for Conor Gallagher in the 64th minute.

For Kouyate, it was his first goal for Palace this season. He has so far managed 20 appearances in the Premier League. Last season, he scored one Premier League goal from 36 appearances, and it came in the 2-1 defeat against Everton.

Palace will now shift their focus to the top-flight when they travel to face Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux Stadium on Saturday.