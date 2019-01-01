Kouyate: Crystal Palace deserved Bournemouth win

Despite losing one man to a red card, the Eagles clinched three points against the Cherries at the ‎Selhurst Park

Cheikhou Kouyate has praised following their 1-0 home victory against Bournemouth in Tuesday’s Premier League game.

Roy Hodgson’s men were reduced to 10 men with only 19 minutes into the encounter after Mamadou Sakho received a red card.

Notwithstanding the setback, the Eagles went on to claim maximum points with international Jeffrey Schlupp, scoring the match-winner.

captain Kouyate, who featured throughout the match, believes his side deserved the victory, given their performance in the game.

"It’s unbelievable, a fantastic win. It’s very, very important for the team. Tonight we are very happy,” he told the club website.

"We started the game very, very good. Everything was good, we fought for every ball and then we lost Mama for the red card.

“After [that], we talked together, we need to stay like ‘one team’. Fight for every ball, we fought all game and, for me, we deserved this win.”

Kouyate once again proved his versatility in the encounter, with the midfielder forced to play in a centre-back role after Sakho was sent off.

"I know this position. I played for at centre-back and for West Ham, sometimes for my country also,” he continued.

“I know this position, it’s not new to me. Some guys, they are surprised for me to play centre-back but I know this position.”

The win moved Crystal Palace to fifth spot in the Premier League table with 21 points from 15 games.

Palace will hope to continue their impressive form when they visit Vicarage Road to take on on Saturday.