Koulibaly: Osimhen loves joking, Spalletti has helped him at Napoli

Kalidou Koulibaly has stated Victor Osimhen is a funny character, that his teammates and Napoli manager Luciano Spalletti are helping him improve.

The Super Eagles star has inspired Napoli rise to the summit of the Serie A table with his contribution of five goals in 10 matches.

Although he scored 10 goals in 24 league games last season, Koulibaly thinks the 22-year-old endured a ‘difficult’ start to life in Italy and that he is gradually finding his feet with the support of Lorenzo Insigne in attack.

“His first year was difficult. Nobody expected the level he reached today but he hasn't finished demonstrating, he has so much that people will see season after season," Koulibaly told Calciomercato.

"He is a very quiet, humble boy who makes you laugh and jokes with his teammates. Especially with Manolas. When he scores a goal he dances with Insigne.

"He is an extraordinary person and I want to help him achieve what he wants because he deserves it. He is always available to everyone and this is the beauty he shows. I tell him chapeau. Spalletti boosted him, when he arrived he immediately got behind him, pushed him to improve what he was not doing well.

"Gattuso helped him a lot, he gave him a lot of confidence and strength. Today this combination bears fruit."

Koulibaly has only missed one out of the 15 matches played by Spalletti's side in all competitions this season and he believes the Italian manager has improved the team’s mentality as they aim for their first Scudetto in over 30 years.

“He gave us so much, especially in his mentality. He has always esteemed Napoli," the Senegal international continued.

"The first thing he said is that he has to find the problem of this team because it is not normal that they do not win and that immediately gave us a signal because if a person from the outside says so then it means that we really have potential.

"The best thing is that he had the humility to say that Mr Gattuso's work was very good, he did very well and that he is not here to change everything but to give something extra."

Koulibaly has been in Naples since he left Genk in 2014 and he revealed how he is enjoying the city and the team bond.

Article continues below

He added: "People make this city magical, then Naples has beautiful places. When I wake up in the morning I am lucky enough to see the seafront, Vesuvius, Capri. Here, if you go downtown, you meet all the affection of the fans, you understand the importance that the club has for the city.

“In my opinion, they dream, sleep and eat Naples, so you see it from the first day you arrive. The thing they always told me is that when you arrive in Naples you cry twice, when you arrive and when you leave.

“We all know each other. We go out many times for dinner together and therefore this is our beauty, we live well and together. When I hear others talking about their teams I notice that there is no comparison, no one lives like us in Naples.”