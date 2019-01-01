Koulibaly hails Napoli after 'important victory' over Genk

The Senegal centre-back has taken to social media to praise the efforts of the Partenopei in bagging all three points against the Belgian giants

Kalidou Koulibaly has called 's 4-0 win over on Tuesday night an "important victory."

A hattrick by Arkadiusz Milik and Dries Mertens penalty was more than enough to ensure the Partenopei finished in second place in Group E, behind who beat Red Bull Salzburg 2-0.

"When on the field, we always give our best. This is an important victory," Koulibaly posted on Twitter.

Sur le terrain, nous donnons toujours de notre mieux. Nous voulons tous le meilleur pour ce club. C'est une victoire importante qui nous aidera à reprendre confiance.



— Koulibaly Kalidou (@kkoulibaly26) December 10, 2019

Koulibaly has been ever-present for Napoli on the European scene this season, racking up a total of 540 minutes.

The 28-year-old has averaged 75.2 touches in the Champions League this season, 48.5 accurate passes per game (83%), as well as 1.5 interceptions, 2.2 tackles, 5.2 clearances, 3.7 ground duels won (59.5%) and 2.3 aerial duels won (66.7%).